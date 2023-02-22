Monaco host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Stade Louis-II on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
[Watch Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen online free in the US on FuboTV]
In a thrilling first leg, Monaco got a huge 3-2 advantage on the road over Bayer Leverkusen. However, it's important to remember that, since the 2021-2022 season, UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions. That's not a factor anymore. Monaco are also having a very solid season in Ligue 1 as third place in the standings chasing PSG and Marseille.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen need a win in the second leg to at least send the series to extra time. They failed in the group stage of the Champions League being eliminated by Porto and Brugge and that's why the Europa League means vindication. Bayer Leverkusen have also been a disappointment in Bundesliga currently as tenth place.
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Mexico
Morocco: RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 3, RTL+
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDNextra, TUDN App