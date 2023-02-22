Monaco meet Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Monaco host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Stade Louis-II on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

In a thrilling first leg, Monaco got a huge 3-2 advantage on the road over Bayer Leverkusen. However, it's important to remember that, since the 2021-2022 season, UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions. That's not a factor anymore. Monaco are also having a very solid season in Ligue 1 as third place in the standings chasing PSG and Marseille.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen need a win in the second leg to at least send the series to extra time. They failed in the group stage of the Champions League being eliminated by Porto and Brugge and that's why the Europa League means vindication. Bayer Leverkusen have also been a disappointment in Bundesliga currently as tenth place.

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Mexico

Morocco: RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 3, RTL+

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDNextra, TUDN App