Montenegro take on Serbia at City Stadium in Podgorica for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Montenegro and Serbia meet in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. This game will take place at City Stadium in Podgorica. Both teams won the first group stage games, they are undefeated. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Euro Qualifying game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Montenegro vs Serbia online free in the US on Fubo]

Montenegro won the first game in Group G against Bulgaria 1-0 on the road, that game was heavy but in the 70th minute Krstovic scored the only goal.

Serbia are the big favourites, they are likely to win the group and the first win for them was against Lithuania 2-0 scoring one goal in each half.

Montenegro vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Montenegro and Serbia play for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying on Monday, March 27 at City Stadium in Podgorica.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM March 28

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM March 28

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Montenegro: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Montenegro vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+ , SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Montenegro: Arena Sport 1P, TVCG 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), VIX+