Montenegro and Serbia meet in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. This game will take place at City Stadium in Podgorica. Both teams won the first group stage games, they are undefeated. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Euro Qualifying game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Montenegro won the first game in Group G against Bulgaria 1-0 on the road, that game was heavy but in the 70th minute Krstovic scored the only goal.
Serbia are the big favourites, they are likely to win the group and the first win for them was against Lithuania 2-0 scoring one goal in each half.
Montenegro vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time
Montenegro and Serbia play for the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying on Monday, March 27 at City Stadium in Podgorica.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM March 28
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM March 28
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Montenegro: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Montenegro vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+ , SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Montenegro: Arena Sport 1P, TVCG 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), VIX+