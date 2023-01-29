Montpellier will face Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 21 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Montpellier in a game valid for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Paris Saint-Germain missed a great opportunity last Matchday. Lens had drawn 1-1 with Troyes and therefore the Parisian team had the chance to increase the difference. However, when the game was about to end and they were winning 1-1, Rennes found equality and for the moment everything remains the same.

Despite this, the Parisians continue as leaders and want to continue there, for which they must take the three points against Marseille, another team that follows them closely, with 43 points (5 less than PSG). Clearly for the locals it will be important to get the victory since that way they will reduce the difference to only two points.

Montpellier vs PSG: Date

This game between Montpellier and PSG for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, in France this Wednesday, February 1 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Montpellier vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Montpellier vs PSG

This 2022/2023 Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and PSG can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. If you are in Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

