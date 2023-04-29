Napoli will win the Serie A title for the first time in more than three decades. However, an early celebration by their fans has sparked controversy around the world.

Napoli are having an epic season in Italy and this Sunday they could be crowned as champions of Serie A. This hasn't happened for the club since the 1989-1990 season when Diego Armando Maradona led them to beat legendary squads like AC Milan and Inter.

It's been a really tough road for Napoli during the last decades, but Luciano Spalletti has done a remarkable job coaching a roster filled with players which have been superb such as Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskehlia.

Now, with an almost guaranteed championship in Serie A, Napoli fans went to the streets and made a very peculiar celebration. It has divided opinions in Italy and worldwide. Read here to check out the details.

Napoli's controversial cemetery celebration

Napoli have a 17-point advantage over Lazio with only eight matches to be played in Serie A. In this scenario, a victory over Salernitana combined with a tie or loss by Lazio against Inter could give them the long awaited trophy.

That's why the entire city of Naples has filled the streets with flags and photos of their heroes ahead of an almost certain championship. However, some of those fans took it a little further sending a very polemic message to the entire country.

In images which have been reproduced worldwide, Napoli fans made a cemetery and the tombs were dedicated to all the clubs in Serie A. They even put team scarfs in the coffins with these words. "For entire Italy an atrocious pain."

Of course, the episode has sparked a massive controversy in Italy. While many people consider this is a lack of sportsmanship by Napoli fans, some others believe it's just part of soccer and its deep rivalries.