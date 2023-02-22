The Napoli president spoke about the possible transfers of star players Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are starting to feel it, they are in first place in Serie A with 62 points, 15 points more than second place Inter Milan. For Napoli it would mark their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona in 1990.

Napoli have two of the top 10 goal scorers of the present campaign in Victor Osimhen, 18, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 10. Napoli also has the stingiest defense having given up only 15 goals in 23 matches and are winners of their last five games.

For Napoli supporters it’s a countdown towards celebration, and for Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis a time to reflect as to what will come next with some of his main stars.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis makes statement on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen

As per TNT Sports, De Laurentiis stated, “Kvara and Osimhen? It won’t be difficult to keep our best players, we’re good with contracts — but never say never in case of crazy proposals. I think they will stay for long time”.

Victor Osimhen is on his third season at Napoli and to this day his best club stint, with admires from various parts of Europe, Napoli will be keen on keeping their best asset.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia only arrived this season to the club and a sale outside of Napoli looks unlikely especially if the club will be in the Champions League and defending a possible title next year.

In regard to Mexican Chucky Lozano, “I hope Lozano will stay for many years” was stated by the Napoli President.