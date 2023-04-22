Newcastle and Tottenham will clash off on Sunday at St. James’ Park in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Newcastle vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Newcastle and Tottenham will face each other at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Newcastle vs Tottenham online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Tottenham are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 24 wins so far, while Newcastle United have 23 wins to this day. The remaining eight games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 1-2 win for Newcastle in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Newcastle vs Tottenham: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Newcastle vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Finland: V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia Arena: Sport 3P

Singapore: 224 Hub Premier 4, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App