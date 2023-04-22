Newcastle and Tottenham will face each other at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Newcastle vs Tottenham online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Tottenham are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 24 wins so far, while Newcastle United have 23 wins to this day. The remaining eight games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 1-2 win for Newcastle in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Newcastle vs Tottenham: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Newcastle vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Finland: V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia Arena: Sport 3P
Singapore: 224 Hub Premier 4, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App