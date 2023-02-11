Another controversy for Neymar as he got in big trouble during his traditional birthday celebration at Paris.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which had a dissapointing end for Brazil, Neymar hasn't been the same. The 31-year old wanted to hoist the trophy for his country, but the dream was crushed after a devastating loss during the quarterfinals against Croatia.

When he returned to PSG, the 31-year old star got a red card in his first game against Strasbourg. The second yellow card was just unbelievable because Neymar tried to fool the referee asking for a non-existent penalty. It was a scandal. From that point on, the Brazilian star hasn't recovered his level and, as a consequence, PSG's lack of form is worrying towards the Champions League's Round of 16 with Bayern Munich.

In something which already is a problematic tradition for PSG on February, Neymar took time to celebrate his birthday surrounded by family and friends in Paris. The issue is that he got in trouble with the authorities.

Neymar faces the police during his birthday celebration in France

Last Sunday, Neymar had a huge birthday party in his mansion located in the luxurious neighborhood of Bougival, which is in the outskirts of Paris. The noise was so hard that the police arrived to the place after many complaints.

According to a report from Le Parisien, the mayor of Bougival, Luc Wattelle, had very strong words for Neymar's behavior: "He is an individual with no respect for others. It was just annoying for everyone. In the future, we'll open a judicial procedure for repetitive alterations of the public order."

The neighbors got exasperated because of the constant and strong noise. They had no remedy but to call first the local police and then the national police. Supposedly, the authorities were informed that the birthday party at Neymar's house would end at 9 PM (local time). However, the celebrations were still ungoing close to midnight.