The 3-1 defeat at the hands of Monaco was not well received by PSG's players. Indeed, it reportedly became so bad that Neymarl got into a disagreement with several of his teammates, as well as the Parisians' sports director Luis Campos.

Paris Saint-Germain are now in a very precarious position, but their mettle will be tested most severely in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchups when they face Bayern. The French champion's 3-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1 came only a week after they were eliminated from the Coupe de la Ligue by Marseille.

The situation is not looking good for Christophe Galtier's team as they prepare for Tuesday's opening leg at the Parc des Princes and the second leg in Germany on March 8. Their already injury-plagued and sickly squad had a tough time facing Monaco's ferocious home team from the first minute.

The five-point advantage that the Parisians now have, means that they should be able to secure the league title with little more effort. Regardless of that, this recent loss has exposed a possible division in the team's locker room.

What happened between Neymar and PSG after Monaco loss?

Neymar's relationship with PSG has supposedly hit a new low amid reports that he hosted many rowdy parties at his Bougival mansion. Now, the French newspaper L'Equipe reports that throughout the game, the dissatisfied Brazillian criticized teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike for bad decision-making and a lack of good passes in the attacking third.

The 31-year-old superstar apparently left the field fuming after being observed making motions and using profanity during the Monaco clash. PSG players also are believed to have confronted sports director, Luis Campos, who criticized them for a "lack of aggression" and other issues, leading to an argument.

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with everyone, especially the Brazilian combo of Marquinhos and Neymar, for whom the club's issue was not physical play but rather a lack of aggressiveness. The three main characters are Portuguese speakers, and it seems like they had an angry dispute in their own language. The heated nature of the conversation caught several staff employees off guard, as per the report.