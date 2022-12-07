Neymar Jr is probably one of his generation's most talented football players. Here you will find out all about him including his age, height, girlfriend, contract, net worth and social media.

The talent Neymar Jr has on his feet is remarkable. One of the key players for Barcelona's last treble won in 2015, as well as for Brazil since he made his international debut. Now, as the one of the top players for Paris Saint Germain, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Also, Neymar is part of the short-list of players that have won both biggest trophies in CONMEBOL and UEFA at club level. This two trophies are the Copa Libertadores, and the UEFA Champions League. At international level, Neymar and Pele are the two Brazilian players to have scored at least 70 goals for the Canarinha.

Despite his departure from Barcelona was heavily critized, with PSG, Neymar reached the UEFA Champions League final once in 2020, but fell short to Bayern. Since then, he has tried his best to shine on his own to get the credit he deserves for the talent and the relevance he has every time he plays.

How old is Neymar?

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on February 5, 1992 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to astrologers, the 30-year-old footballer's zodiac sign is Aquarius. Currently, Neymar is two goals away from the all-time leading scorer for Brazil, which Pele still holds it with 77 goals scored.

How tall is Neymar?

Neymar's unique set of skills have come from his days out there on the streets of Brazil. In fact, he hasn't made outstanding performances through his ability to shoot the ball with the head. As he is listed to be 5-foot-9 or 1.75-meter footballer, he is way better with his feet.

Who is Neymar's girlfriend?

Through his 11-year professional career in football, Neymar has been part of the conversation due to his on-the-field plays, as well as his off-the-field lifestyle. One main aspect of this has been relationship status. In the last 10 years, at least three women have dated the Brazilian superstar. Now, he is currently in a relatioship with Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi since 2021, but confirmed in January, 2022.

Neymar's contract with PSG

Neymar and PSG agreed on terms to extend his stay with Paris Saint Germain in 2021 until 2026. According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Neymar makes around €30 million or $31.5 million dollars per season with his new contract.

How much is Neymar's net worth?

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar's current salary is an estimated amount of $78 million dollars. As the 30-year-old has played for big clubs through his career his earnings have been diversified between his sporting activities, as well as capital ventures, and of course, through sports marketing. So, Neymar's net worth is currently $200 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Neymar's social media

Neymar's football career couldn't be told without social media. As he owns a Facebook page with 89 million followers, but he doesn't post here so regularly. Also, Neymar owns a Twitter account, in which he has over 59 million followers, and updates it as much as his Facebook page. However, on his Instagram account, the Brazilian star has over 190 million followers, and posts almost every moment of his daily routine. You can follow him @neymarjr.