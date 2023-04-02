With their superior qualities on the field and their ability to bring in money for their teams, it is not surprising that football players' value has been growing significantly in recent years. Take a look at Transfermarkt's updated list of the most valuable starting XI in the world in 2023.

No Lionel Messi, Neymar, Ronald Araujo, Gavi: What is the most valuable XI in the world in 2023?

For quite some time, football/soccer players have been among the highest-paid athletes around. It's no surprise that their worth has been rising steadily in recent years, given their superior abilities on the field and their capacity to bring in money for their teams.

The growing competitiveness between clubs, the globalization of the sport, the involvement of agents, and the infusion of money into the sport have all contributed to this. Because of this, top teams throughout the globe are increasingly prepared to spend more money on players.

Many superstars are now among the highest-paid sportsmen in the world due to the rising demand for their services. With the sport's continued growth in prominence and interest, it stands to reason that players' value would climb in tandem.

What is the best starting XI with the biggest market value in 2023?

Thibaut Courtois, who won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last season, is now worth €60 million. In defense, Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol of Leipzig, who was a revelation at the World Cup, is joined by Premier League champion Ruben Dias of Manchester City and Bayern center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Transfermarkt have placed a total value of €75 million on each of the three players at the moment. In the middle of the pitch, one can find 2022 IFFHS Men's World's Best Young Player, Jude Bellingham (valued at €120m), who is matched up alongside his Bayern rival, Jamal Musiala (€110m), and Pedri (€100m) of Barcelona.

Together with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe (worth €180m) and Manchester City's jewel Erling Haaland (€170m), the attack is fanned out by Real Madrid's Vinicius (€120m) and Bukayo Saka (€110m) of the current Premier League table leaders, Arsenal, on the wings.