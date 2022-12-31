Nottingham Forest will receive Chelsea for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will visit Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Locals Nottingham Forest continue their desperate quest for points. Since the start of the 2022/2023 Premier League they have been among the last places, so for the moment the objective of maintaining the category would not be achieved. However, with the three points they could get out of that uncomfortable position.

They will not have it easy since their rivals will be Chelsea, one of the best teams in the league, despite their bad start. The "Blues" want to enter the qualification zone for the International Cups, which they could achieve with victory, and they have a good chance of doing so since Nottingham Forest is one of the weakest teams of the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest will face Chelsea for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, January 1 at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

