Tottenham will face Aston Villa for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Tottenham will receive Aston Villa. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton allowed the "Red Devils" reach 32 points, beating Tottenham who now have the obligation to win to return to the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League. That is why they need a victory that allows them to get back in front.

In the case of Aston Villa, they come from a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool that left them in 12th position, although with 5 points above the relegation zone. However, they are also close to the qualification zone for international cups. Of course, depending on the result, they can approach one or the other extreme of the standings.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham will play against Aston Villa for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, January 1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (January 2)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (January 2)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM (January 2)

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: VillaTV

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1, One Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: FuboTV (free trail), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

