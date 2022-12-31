For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Tottenham will receive Aston Villa. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton allowed the "Red Devils" reach 32 points, beating Tottenham who now have the obligation to win to return to the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League. That is why they need a victory that allows them to get back in front.
In the case of Aston Villa, they come from a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool that left them in 12th position, although with 5 points above the relegation zone. However, they are also close to the qualification zone for international cups. Of course, depending on the result, they can approach one or the other extreme of the standings.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham will play against Aston Villa for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, January 1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (January 2)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (January 2)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM (January 2)
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1, One Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: FuboTV (free trail), Peacock, SiriusXM FC