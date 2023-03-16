Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will clash off on Friday at The City Ground in the 28th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will face at The City Ground in West Bridgford on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, March 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 10th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed six wins so far, while Nottingham Forest are yet to claim a victory to this day. The remaining two games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 2-0 for the Magpies at home at St. James' Park in Newcastle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App