Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will face at The City Ground in West Bridgford on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, March 17, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 10th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed six wins so far, while Nottingham Forest are yet to claim a victory to this day. The remaining two games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 2-0 for the Magpies at home at St. James' Park in Newcastle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App