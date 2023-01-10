Nottingham Forest will receive Wolverhampton for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Carabao Cup in your country

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton will face against each other in what will be the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

In this game, two teams face each other whose main objective this season is exactly the same: avoid being relegated and continue for another year in the Premier League. However, one of the two will have the opportunity to play the semifinals of this 2022/2023 Carabao Cup and hope to play the final.

On the local side, they came from winning an important game against a direct rival like Southampton, and with those 3 points they left the red zone, although of course it won't be enough. Wolverhampton with 14 points are penultimate and in need of points to avoid relegation.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest will face Wolverhampton for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Wednesday, January 11 at the City Ground Stadium in Nottingham, England.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 12)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 12)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 12)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 12)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 12)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 12)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 12)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 12)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 12)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: ESPN3, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

International: Bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: ESPN+

