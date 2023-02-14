PSG were defeated by Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with an underwhelming performance from the local team. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint Germain 1-0 at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League 2022-23. While the match promised to be one of the best of the matchday, it turned out to be a disappointment for fans. Especially for PSG followers.

With Lionel Messi, who was just getting out of a minor injury, and Neymar from the start, but without Kylian Mbappe, PSG couldn’t create major chances to score during the match. Meanwhile, Bayern didn’t need much to bring danger to the local’s zone.

This defeat is worrisome for the Parisians, who have struggled to get good results after the 2022 World Cup break, not only losing three matches in the Ligue 1 but also getting eliminated from the French Cup. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

PSG can’t win: Funniest memes and reactions

One of the main concerns for PSG was the injury of Mbappe, who wasn't part of the starting lineup. While everyone was expecting Messi or Neymar to be the stars of the match, it was Kingsley Coman who scored and gave his team the victory. PSG fans were frustrated with the performance of their team:












