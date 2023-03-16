The disappointment of Lionel Messi's failure to help Paris Saint-Germain win the UEFA Champions League is making his transfer there all the more painful. The club's supporters certainly aren't helping matters by preparing a rather horrible surprise for the Argentine for this weekend's match against Rennes.

For Lionel Messi, signing with Paris Saint-Germain meant realizing that a few early-season games will determine the season's success or failure. There is little left for the Parisians to do to clinch the Ligue 1 championship, so the UEFA Champions League was where all eyes were focused.

With everything in mind, it's safe to say that over two years into Messi's stay in the French capital, his arrival hasn't been a success. Their 3-0 loss on the scoreboard against Bayern away in Munich last week was also completely expected. It was a confident, understated loss at the hands of a squad whose offensive players aren't known for their individual brilliance but who work well together and are supported by a solid defense.

In all fairness, the World Cup winner with Argentina hasn't made any major mistakes as an individual. While he was signed to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, his age (35), and lack of ability to contribute without possession, were always going to be red flags.

What do PSG fans have in store for Lionel Messi for Rennes clash?

The unexpected departure from the Champions League is just the cherry on top of PSG's disappointing 2022-23 season, so it's no surprise that Lionel Messi has become a scapegoat for the club's disappointed fan base in France, where he has yet to sign a contract extension.

Despite being a constant inspiration for his national team, Argentina, and leading them to a world championship in Qatar in 2022, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been accused of not giving his all to team efforts on a club level.

As a result, before the Ligue 1 home match against Rennes, key members of the Red-and-Blues' ultras allegedly informed Mundo Deportivo: "We will whistle at Messi this Sunday. His salary is too high compared to what he offers on the pitch. We don't want him to continue at our club".

The PSG ultras are believed to hold the prized veteran most responsible for their Round of 16 defeat to the Bavarian giants since he was ineffective in both games. Thus, when the boos start coming his way—during the line-up reveal, when the players enter the field, or in the middle of the game—remains to be seen.