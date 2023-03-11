An Argentina educator had a viral video that gained widespread attention. As soon as she asked an unexpected question about Lionel Messi, the normally boisterous students in her classroom became quiet.

For Lionel Messi, winning the World Cup in Qatar was the realization of a lifelong goal. Argentina's Qatar campaign got off to a terrible start when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match, but they went on to win the tournament by defeating France in a nail-biting final.

The winner of a record-setting seven Ballon d'Or awards can now add the Copa America and the World Cup to his collection of domestic hardware. It's no secret that the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo are bitter rivals in the soccer world. But he also shares a good rivalry with his French teammate Kylian Mbappe.

As the Frenchman has risen to prominence and the Portuguese have left Europe, the discussion of who is the better player has switched from Messi and Ronaldo to Messi and Mbappe. They are two of the finest players in the world, and they both play for Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old narrowly beat out his teammate for FIFA's Best Player award just recently.

Watch: Argentinian schoolteacher silences students using Messi vs Mbappe debate

An Argentinian teacher recently silenced her class with a clever comparison between Messi and Mbappe. In a short amount of time, the video of the amusing occurrence gained widespread online attention.

Margarita Pla, a teacher in Argentina, recorded herself in a classroom with a rowdy group of students and went viral after receiving over 4 million views. She made a quick statement on the rivalry between French phenom Kylian Mbappe and the Argentine great.

After trying to get the attention of her students via more conventional means, she reportedly invoked the name of the soccer great. Pla can be seen in the video, smiling gently, silencing the pupils with the words, "El que siga hablando prefiere a Mbappe sobre Messi" ["The one who keeps talking prefers Mbappe over Messi"].

When Messi's name was brought up, the crowd instantly fell silent. The teacher accompanied the clip with the statement, “It lasted 10 seconds but it was spectacular… that is the power of the GOAT.”