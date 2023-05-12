Paris Saint-Germain will receive Ajaccio for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

There are only 12 points left at stake in this Ligue 1 and the teams must make one last effort in search of achieving different goals. In this case, two teams are fighting for very different things, but both with the need for the 3 points, and for whom another result might not be very useful.

On the one hand will be Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders with a 6-point difference over Lens. They depend on themselves to get the title, although to do so they must put aside the many internal problems of the last days. Their rivals will be Ajaccio, who occupy the 18th place in the standings and they want to avoid being relegated. They no longer depend on themselves, but not getting all three points could seal their fate.

PSG vs Ajaccio: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 14)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 14)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 14)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 14)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 14)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Ajaccio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sport 5

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sports Football

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Family

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, DAZN

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Sling TV, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

