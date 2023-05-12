Paris Saint-Germain will play against Ajaccio this Saturday, May 13 for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
There are only 12 points left at stake in this Ligue 1 and the teams must make one last effort in search of achieving different goals. In this case, two teams are fighting for very different things, but both with the need for the 3 points, and for whom another result might not be very useful.
On the one hand will be Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders with a 6-point difference over Lens. They depend on themselves to get the title, although to do so they must put aside the many internal problems of the last days. Their rivals will be Ajaccio, who occupy the 18th place in the standings and they want to avoid being relegated. They no longer depend on themselves, but not getting all three points could seal their fate.
PSG vs Ajaccio: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 14)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 14)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 14)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 14)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 14)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 14)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 14)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 14)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Ajaccio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sport 5
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sports Football
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Family
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, DAZN
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: Sling TV, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT