In a very long awaited game, PSG host Bayern Munich as part of the Round of 16 in the 2022-2023 Champions League. The first leg match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 3 PM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams.

PSG are living their worst moment of the season. After the Qatar 2022 World Cup break, they have three losses in Ligue 1 against Lens, Rennes and Monaco. Furthermore, they were eliminated from the French Cup in the Round of 16 by archrival Olympique Marseille.

On the other side, Bayern Munich and their dominance in the Bundesliga might be in jeopardy thanks to Union Berlin, the biggest surprise in Europe this season. However, they had a perfect group stage in the Champions League with six wins in six matches facing Inter, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

PSG probable lineup

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the biggest doubts for coach Christophe Galtier. Messi had muscular problems after the French Cup match with Marseille and Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Montpellier in Ligue 1. Both star players are game time decisions.

PSG probable lineup against Bayern: Gianluigi Donnaruma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Peña, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern probable lineup

Julian Nagelsmann should present a stellar lineup to face PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Of course, the biggest change from the group stage is Yann Sommer as goalkeeper. It's important to remember that Manuel Neuer got injured while skiing after the World Cup.

Bayern Munich probable lineup against PSG: Yann Sommer, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Joao Cancelo, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller.