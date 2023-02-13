Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich clash in the first leg of a thrilling UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Find out here how to listen to this massive game on radio.

With the club season back in full swing, the biggest tournament in Europe takes center stage. On Tuesday, PSG and Bayern Munich clash in a highly anticipated game in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain head into this game with a point to prove after leaving a lot to be desired last season, when they failed to reach the quarterfinals. Will Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe get their team through the next round this time?

Meanwhile, the German giants will also have pressure on their shoulders after being shocked by Villarreal in the previous campaign. Therefore, this is a game the entire soccer community is looking forward to.

How to listen to PSG-Bayern Champions League game on radio

If you cannot watch the action, don't worry, you'll have plenty of options to listen to the game. SiriusXM FC will broadcast the PSG-Bayern Champions League game on radio in the US. Another option is TUDN En Español on TuneIn.

Meanwhile, those in the UK can listen to live commentary of the game on talkSPORT. In addition, the official website of Bayern Munich also offers free live Web Radio coverage of the game.