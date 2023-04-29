Paris Saint-Germain will play against Lorient this Sunday, April 30 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
There is little left for the end of Ligue 1, and Paris Saint-Germain remain solid at the top of the standings, with 8 points difference over Marseille and 9 over Lens. It seems to be a difficult difference to reduce, especially taking into account the superiority of the Parisian team over the rest.
But of course, they should not be overconfident and continue on the path of victory. And now they have to face Lorient, with the advantage that they practically don't play for anything anymore, since they are far from qualifying for international cups, but also from the relegation zone.
PSG vs Lorient: Kick-Off Time
PSG vs Lorient: TV Channel and Live Streaming
