Paris Saint-Germain will face Lorient for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Lorient this Sunday, April 30 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There is little left for the end of Ligue 1, and Paris Saint-Germain remain solid at the top of the standings, with 8 points difference over Marseille and 9 over Lens. It seems to be a difficult difference to reduce, especially taking into account the superiority of the Parisian team over the rest.

But of course, they should not be overconfident and continue on the path of victory. And now they have to face Lorient, with the advantage that they practically don't play for anything anymore, since they are far from qualifying for international cups, but also from the relegation zone.

PSG vs Lorient: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:05 PM

Australia: 2:05 AM (May 1)

Bangladesh: 9:05 PM

Belgium: 5:05 PM

Brazil: 12:05 PM

Canada: 11:05 AM

Croatia: 5:05 PM

Denmark: 5:05 PM

Egypt: 5:05 PM

France: 5:05 PM

Germany: 5:05 PM

Ghana: 3:05 PM

Greece: 6:05 PM

India: 8:35 PM

Indonesia: 11:05 PM

Ireland: 4:05 PM

Israel: 6:05 PM

Italy: 5:05 PM

Jamaica: 10:05 AM

Kenya: 6:05 PM

Malaysia: 11:05 PM

Mexico: 9:05 AM

Morocco: 5:05 PM

Netherlands: 5:05 PM

New Zealand: 4:05 AM (May 1)

Nigeria: 4:05 PM

Norway: 5:05 PM

Philippines: 11:05 PM

Poland: 5:05 PM

Portugal: 4:05 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:05 PM

Serbia: 5:05 PM

Singapore: 11:05 PM

South Africa: 5:05 PM

Spain: 5:05 PM

Sweden: 5:05 PM

Switzerland: 5:05 PM

UAE: 7:05 PM

UK: 4:05 PM

United States: 11:05 AM (ET)

PSG vs Lorient: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: VOOsport World 2, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo TV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 14, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

