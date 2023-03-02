The leader PSG will take on Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

PSG were in a bad stretch before playing against Olympique Marseille a few days ago. That game was very important for the league, but they had their most solid production in a while. The 3-0 win they got in that rivalry clash on the road gave them a ton of margin to go for the title.

Nantes were trending in the other direction based on their recent level of play. They had a three-match losing streak including the UEFA Europa League elimination vs Juventus. Although they left it behind with a 2-1 win over Lens at the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

PSG lineup

PSG coach Christophe Galtier will have to think beyond this game to select the lineup. The priority is the Champions League, so the match against Bayern next Wednesday may influence the team he picks. A sure absence in the Parisian club will be defender Presnel Kimbembe after an Achilles injury.

PSG probable lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Vitor Ferreira; Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike, and Kylian Mbappe.

Nantes lineup

Nantes don’t have as many options as their rival based on their roster to make a lot of modifications. The team should like very similar to the one that reached the semifinals of the Coupe the France by defeating Lens on Wednesday unless there are some last-minute injuries.

Nantes probable lineup: Alban Lafont; Fabien Centonze, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Jaouen Hadjam; Moussa Sissoko, Samuel Moutoussamy; Ludovic Blas, Florent Mollet, Ignatius Ganago; and Andy Delort.