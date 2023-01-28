The race for the title in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 is closer that it was expected. PSG will battle Reims at Parc des Princes on Matchday 20 with the opportunity to extend their lead. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial).
PSG went on a tour to Saudi Arabia to play a friendly game against Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have to get back on track in the league because their recent matches weren’t favorable. The Parisians lost two out of their last three matchdays, which made it possible for Lens to get near them in the second place. Their tie on Saturday vs Troyes gave the leaders the possibility of taking a five-point gap with a win.
Reims are in the middle of the standings with a decent season so far. They haven’t won a lot of games, although they are not an easy team to beat. The streak of 11 undefeated matchups shows they can be an obstacle for the hosts.
PSG vs Reims: Kick-Off Time
PSG will receive Reims at Parc des Princes on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, January 29.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (January 30)
Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (January 30)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 01:15 AM (January 30)
Indonesia: 03:45 AM (January 30)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 30)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 30)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (January 30)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 30)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
PSG vs Reims: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, GUIGO
Canada: Fanatiz Canada, TV5, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5
UAE: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV(free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS CONNECT