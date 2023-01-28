PSG will host Reims at Parc des Princes on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 aiming to recover some of the ground they gave away in their last games. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The race for the title in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 is closer that it was expected. PSG will battle Reims at Parc des Princes on Matchday 20 with the opportunity to extend their lead. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial).

PSG went on a tour to Saudi Arabia to play a friendly game against Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have to get back on track in the league because their recent matches weren’t favorable. The Parisians lost two out of their last three matchdays, which made it possible for Lens to get near them in the second place. Their tie on Saturday vs Troyes gave the leaders the possibility of taking a five-point gap with a win.

Reims are in the middle of the standings with a decent season so far. They haven’t won a lot of games, although they are not an easy team to beat. The streak of 11 undefeated matchups shows they can be an obstacle for the hosts.

PSG vs Reims: Kick-Off Time

PSG will receive Reims at Parc des Princes on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, January 29.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 30)

Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (January 30)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 01:15 AM (January 30)

Indonesia: 03:45 AM (January 30)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 30)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 30)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (January 30)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 30)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

PSG vs Reims: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, GUIGO

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, TV5, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

UAE: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV(free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS CONNECT