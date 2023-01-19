Cristiano Ronaldo is not disappointing his fans in the friendly against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a brace to put things level twice for the Riyadh All Stars. Check out here the videos of his goals.

Club friendlies aren't usually very attractive for the soccer community, but that can change when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take the field. Therefore, many are currently watching as PSG take on the Riyadh All Stars.

Paris Saint-Germain have taken a short break from the 2022-23 season by making a winter tour in Asia, first visiting Saudi Arabia to face the team made up by Al Hilal and Al-Nassr players.

Unsurprisingly, the French side showed up with its most renowned stars as Neymar, Messi, and Kylian Mbappe all started. The offensive trio combined for the opening goal, but Ronaldo later put things level with a spot-kick. When PSG retook the lead via Marquinhos, CR7 once again tied the game.

Watch: Ronaldo scores double against PSG

When the Portuguese star was about to attempt a header, PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas punched Ronaldo while trying to deflect the cross. As usual, Ronaldo was ruthless from the penalty spot. Marquinhos put PSG in front just minutes later, but Cristiano added to his tally just before halftime with an accurate header.

