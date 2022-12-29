PSV and Milan clash off on Friday at the Philips Stadion for a 2022 Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

PSV will welcome Milan at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in a 2022 Club Friendly on Friday, December 30, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this mid-season friendly exhibition soccer match or live stream free in the US.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Serie A reigning champions AC Milan have emerged victorious on four occasions so far. Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands have won two times to this day, and the remaining two matches have finished in a draw.

Their last duel took place on March 28, 2013, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Rossoneri in the 2013/2014 UEFA Champions League Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in a 2022-23 mid-season friendly match.

PSV vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Italy: 6:15 PM

Netherlands: 6:15 PM

Norway: 6:15 PM

PSV vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: Bet365

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Norway: VG+