PSV and Sevilla will clash off on Thursday at Philips Stadion in the second leg of the Knockout Round play-offs of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

PSV and Sevilla will face each other again on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Knockout Round play-offs. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Interestingly, La Liga side Sevilla have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning the only clash so far; PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie have yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only game was played on February 16, 2023, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Spanish team in the First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Round of 16.

PSV vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

PSV vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport 255

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Veronica TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 9

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

