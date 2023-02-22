PSV and Sevilla will face each other again on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Knockout Round play-offs. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Interestingly, La Liga side Sevilla have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning the only clash so far; PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie have yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their only game was played on February 16, 2023, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Spanish team in the First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Round of 16.
PSV vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
PSV vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport 255
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Veronica TV
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 9
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+