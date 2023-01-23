Pays de Cassel play against PSG at the Round of 32 of the 2022-2023 Coupe de France. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Pays de Cassel and PSG meet in a game for the Round of 32 of the 2022-2023 Coupe de France. This game will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on January 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The visitors are big favorites to win this game and advance to the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Coupe de France potential lineups.

Pays de Cassel are a little known team but they had a long way to go to reach the Round of 32, their most recent game was tough but they won in penalty shootouts.

PSG are focused on other big tournaments but they should play this tournament inside France, it is unlikely that they will lose this game. PSG reached the Round of 16 during the past edition of this tournament.

Pays de Cassel probable lineup

Pays de Cassel don't have big names to play against PSG, but their squad is ready to take advantage of every pass near the goal area.

The most recent game for Pays de Cassel was a sample of their top form, they won 1-1 (5-4 penalties) against Wasquehal Fotball. They never got tired of defending.

This is the likely Pays de Cassel’s lineup for this game: R. Samson, D. Santrain, A. Zmijak, L. Thoor, B. Leclerc, C. Bogdanski, C. Boudjema, K. Sané, C. Rapaille, A. Leganase, C. Delcourt

PSG probable lineup

PSG have everything it takes to win this game, they don't have to field all of their top forwards to win, a couple of them is enough.

So far neither Messi, Mbappe or Neymar have scored goals during the 2022-2023 Coupe de France tournament, it is likely that they will rest during this game.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Lineup: K. Navas, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, N. Mukiele, E. Bitshiabu, Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, Vitinha, Ismaël Gharbi, W. Zaïre-Emery, H. Ekitike.