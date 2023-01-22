Pays de Cassel will receive Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 leaders, at the Bollaert-Delelisin Stadium what will be the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 32. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
Once again fans will have the chance to see their favorite Paris Saint-Germain stars play after what was that friendly game between the Parisian team and the stars of the Saudi Arabian league. There, Lionel Messi had what could be his last confrontation with Cristiano Ronaldo.
But now it's time to return to official activity and a clear objective for PSG in the season, which is the Coupe de France, a competition in which they are favorites. To do this, they must beat Pays de Cassel, a team from the sixth division of French soccer, who seek to surprise.
Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Pays de Cassel will play against PSG for the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 32 this Monday, January 23 at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Pas-de-Calais, France.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (January 24)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 24)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (January 24)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 24)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 24)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 24)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 24)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 24)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 24)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Pays de Cassel vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
International: DAZN
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Israel: Sports 3
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: ¡Hi! Sports TV
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Sports, Foxsports.com