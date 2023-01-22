Paris Saint-Germain will visit Pays de Cassel for the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 32. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Coupe de France in your country

Pays de Cassel will receive Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 leaders, at the Bollaert-Delelisin Stadium what will be the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 32. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Once again fans will have the chance to see their favorite Paris Saint-Germain stars play after what was that friendly game between the Parisian team and the stars of the Saudi Arabian league. There, Lionel Messi had what could be his last confrontation with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But now it's time to return to official activity and a clear objective for PSG in the season, which is the Coupe de France, a competition in which they are favorites. To do this, they must beat Pays de Cassel, a team from the sixth division of French soccer, who seek to surprise.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Pays de Cassel will play against PSG for the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 32 this Monday, January 23 at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Pas-de-Calais, France.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 24)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 24)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 24)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 24)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 24)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 24)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 24)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 24)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 24)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Pays de Cassel vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

International: DAZN

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Israel: Sports 3

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: ¡Hi! Sports TV

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Sports, Foxsports.com

