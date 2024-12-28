Key player for Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts on Eagles gets one of the highest NFL fines of the year

Every Saturday, the NFL releases its report on the previous week’s penalties for violent or unsportsmanlike conduct. The latest list shows a rather large amount for a teammate of Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles of head coach Nick Sirianni.

In some cases, the league pushes the rules to the extreme, deeming a player to have committed an infraction that warrants a hefty fine, but in other situations, the penalty is justified. In the wide range of NFL fines, the high penalty rates often stand out.

In this case, the NFL decided to fine Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson a hefty $45,022, making it one of the most expensive sanctions of the year. However, there is a special reason to justify that price tag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gardner-Johnson, Hurts’ teammate on Sirianni‘s Eagles, was suspended for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Philadelphia’s loss to the Washington Commanders last week. The 27-year-old safety was ejected from the game.

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson (23)

Advertisement

Will Gardner-Johnson be able to play in the Eagles’ next game?

The NFL’s sanctions are only financial and not sporting, so Gardner-Johnson will be eligible to play in the Eagles’ next game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia linebacker has started all 15 times he has taken the field this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: With Jalen Hurts out for week 17, Nick Sirianni turns to key replacement player

Who receives the money from the fines imposed by the NFL?

The NFL’s operations website reported that money raised from fines released each Saturday are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support legends in need and to contribute to the health, safety and welfare of athletes at all levels.