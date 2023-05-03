Porto and Famalicao will clash off on Thursday at Estádio do Dragão in the second leg of the Semi-Finals of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Porto will receive Famalicao at Estádio do Dragão in Braga in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. Interestingly, Porto are the favorites, having won 14 matches so far. Famalicao have won only three times with the two remaining games ending in a draw.

Their most recent cup game was played on April 26, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-1 Porto win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to who will face Sporting Braga in the Final.

Porto vs Famalicao: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

France: 9:30 PM+

Germany: 9:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Famalicao: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: Star+, RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: Fubo (free trial), RTPi