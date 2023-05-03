Porto will receive Famalicao at Estádio do Dragão in Braga in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 Taca de Portugal Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Porto vs Famalicao online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 19th overall meeting. Interestingly, Porto are the favorites, having won 14 matches so far. Famalicao have won only three times with the two remaining games ending in a draw.
Their most recent cup game was played on April 26, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-1 Porto win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to who will face Sporting Braga in the Final.
Porto vs Famalicao: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
France: 9:30 PM+
Germany: 9:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Famalicao: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: Star+, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: Fubo (free trial), RTPi