Pumas UNAM will host Chivas at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have an even game on Matchday 8 between Pumas UNAM and Chivas at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

For Pumas UNAM the first part was very promising, though they weren’t able to keep up that rhythm from matchday 4 on. Their three-game streak without victories then erased all the momentum gained before, so they need to get back on track soon to stay near the top.

Chivas have not been able to get a lot of wins in the beginning of the season. They started well, but multiple ties took them away from the leaders early in the schedule. Now they will have a not easy game on the road, although they are undefeated away after four matchups.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Chivas be played?

Pumas UNAM will receive Chivas on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, February 18. The game will be played at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario.

Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Chivas in the US

The game between Pumas UNAM and Chivas on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, and Univision NOW.