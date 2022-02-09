One of the keys to having a good performance in a FIFA World Cup is the result of the Final Draw. Qatar 2022 is approaching fastly and so the moment that will define the path of every squad qualified to it. Get to know which is the mechanism to define which are the National Teams that will make up the pot 1, the one with the most powerful contenders.

April 1 is the most anticipated date of those National Teams, and their fans, that already have assured their spot in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: the Final Draw will be celebrated in Doha, one day after the 72nd FIFA Congress. Pure drama, pure suspense.

The Final Draw is the event that conditions the road to reach the FIFA World Cup glory for every one of the qualified National Teams. So, if you are concerned about the chances your favorite squad has to conquer the most desired trophy in soccer, it is key to understand how this event works.

For sure, there are teams that nobody wants to face, at least, in the very first matches of a FIFA World Cup. In the Final Draw, the considered by FIFA as the most powerful squads, the Top Seeds, avoid each other in the group stage, not so for the rest of the contenders.

How will the Top Seeds of Qatar 2022 Final Draw be defined?

From all of the 32 qualified teams to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, there are 8 meant to be the Top Seeds of every one of the groups of the tournament's first stage. These National Teams are included in the Final Draw's pot 1 guaranteeing that they will not be in the same group, in an attempt to balance the forces of the competition.

So, the teams to be considered as the Top Seeds are 8: the first one is known for a long time ago, the host country of the World Cup. The other seven members of this elite group are those who occupy the highest positions in the FIFA World's Ranking among the World Cup's qualified teams.

According to journalist and statistician Alexis Tamayo, also known as Mr. Chip, there are 6 spots already filled in the group of the FIFA World Cup Final Draw Top Seeds: Qatar (host country), Belgium, Brazil, France, England, and Argentina. If Italy achieves to qualify to Qatar 2022 it will join this list. The remaining spot owner is still to be determined.

How does FIFA World's Ranking work?

Since August 2018, the model to calculate the points earned of a National Team that define its position in the World's Ranking is known as "SUM". According to FIFA, this model "relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking. The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking."