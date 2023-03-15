Manchester United will travel to Seville to face Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United of the Premier League are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Real Betis of La Liga are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on March 9, 2018, and it ended in a 4-1 United win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.
Real Betis vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Real Betis vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport 255, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App