Real Betis will host Manchester United at Benito Villamarín in a 2022 friendly game to start preparing for the season. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Betis vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 friendly game in your country

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is the center of attention right now, although clubs are thinking on their goals. For that reason Real Betis and Manchester United will play against each other at Benito Villamarín in a friendly game. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Betis have been a very good team the last couple of years. They finished the first part of La Liga in the sixth place but tied in points for the fourth Champions League spot. The tour they had in South America didn’t go how they wanted, so they will be looking forward to leaving a better image in front of their fans.

For Manchester United the season ended with favorable results. They aren’t among the top four of the Premier League, although they have improved throughout the tournament. Erik ten Hag will no longer have Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit, though there are promising players in the team. The English lost 4-2 vs Cádiz in a friendly game, which means they will try to leave that behind them.

Real Betis vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Real Betis will play against Manchester United at Benito Villamarín in a friendly game this Saturday, December 10.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (December 11)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (December 11)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (December 11)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (December 11)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (December 11)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (December 11)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (December 11)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 6:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK : 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Real Betis vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: YouTube

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sport 1

Spain: Betis TV

UK: MUTV