One of the big games in Spain, El Clasico will be hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu, one of the most famous stadiums in the country and Europe. The home team is leading the standings in La Liga but the visitors are in good form ready to win.

The second 'Clasico' of the 2021-22 La Liga season will be hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's home field, on March 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team is favorite to win the game as they won the first 'Clasico' of the season against Barcelona in matchweek 10.

FC Barcelona are improving their record in the season since Xavi Hernandez was named head coach of the team. Until now Barcelona are in the third spot of the La Liga standings with 14-9-4 and 51 points.

Real Madrid are at the top of the standings with a record of 20-6-2 and 66 points, they won a recent game against Mallorca 3-0. The only Spanish team that is close to Real Madrid in the standings is Sevilla with 56 points but it is unlikely that they can steal the La Liga title from Real Madrid.

How many people will attend the Santiago Bernabeu?

The Santiago Bernabeu is expected to be completely full for 'El Clasico' with 81,044 fans, that is the total capacity of the stadium. In the first 'Clasico' of the 2021-22 La Liga season hosted at Camp Nou that number was surpassed by 5000+ fans for a total of 86,422 fans.

When was the last time Real Madrid won against Barcelona?

Real Madrid won a 'Clasico' against Barcelona 2-1 during Matchweek 10 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on October 24, 2021, but after that game Real Madrid won another 'Clasico' against Barcelona 3-2 in what the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

How much does a ticket cost to attend ‘El Clasico’ 2022?

Tickets to enter the Santiago Bernabeu to watch ‘El Clasico’ on March 20, 2022 have a price range from €120 for the 4th tier stand to €360 in the lateral main stands. VIP tickets start at €950 euros and up. Tickets are available on the official Real Madrid website realmadrid.com/en/tickets/.