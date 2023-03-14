Real Madrid play against Liverpool at the Round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in a game for the Round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday, 2023 at 4:00 PM (ET). The Spanish team does not need to make big changes within their squad. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Real Madrid are big favorites thanks to the fact that they have a lethal attack like no other team in the tournament, but they have weak points that could be exploited by the rivals.

Liverpool have nothing to envy Real Madrid since they also have top notch forwards but it seems that this is not enough to win against a big favorite.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid do not have the 1st spot in La Liga but they are close to stealing that spot, but in the UEFA Champions League they are much more lethal than in their local league.

Vinicius Junior is Real Madrid's top scorer in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League with 6 goals and 2 assists, while Rodrygo has 3 goals and 2 assists.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo, Antonio Rüdiger.

Liverpool probable lineup

Liverpool had the advantage against Real Madrid during the First Leg game, they scored two early goals to show their top offensive form, but they made the mistake of relaxing in front of a big favourite.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's top goal scorer at the current Champions League season with 8 goals and 2 assists, and the second top scorer is Darwin Nuñez with 4 goals. It is obvious that Liverpool depends a lot on Salah.

This is the likely Liverpool’s lineup for this game: Alisson, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson, Darwin Núñez, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold.