Real Sociedad and Roma will face each other on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Reale Arena in San Sebastian in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Expectedly, AS Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Real Sociedad of La Liga are yet to claim a victory to this day, and the no matches ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 2-0 Roma win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.
Real Sociedad vs Roma: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Real Sociedad vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: ESPN Extra
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+