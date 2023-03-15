Real Sociedad and Roma will clash off on Thursday at Reale Arena in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Real Sociedad vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Real Sociedad and Roma will face each other on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Reale Arena in San Sebastian in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Expectedly, AS Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Real Sociedad of La Liga are yet to claim a victory to this day, and the no matches ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 2-0 Roma win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.

Real Sociedad vs Roma: Kick-off Time

Real Sociedad vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

