Where to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

AC Milan will play against AS Roma in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

The quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia will feature a highly anticipated clash between AC Milan and AS Roma, two teams eager to prove their title credentials. Milan have had an inconsistent season but has shown the ability to rise to the occasion in key moments, including a recent draw in the Derby della Madonnina, where they let a late lead slip away.

Now, the Rossoneri are looking to bounce back and advance in the competition. They’ll face a Roma side that, while not in top form, has shown signs of improvement after a slow start to the season. With both teams eyeing the Coppa Italia as their best shot at silverware, this match promises to be a thrilling and crucial encounter.

When will the AC Milan vs AS Roma match be played?

AC Milan willtake on AS Roma in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia quarterfinal this Wednesday, February 5. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jose Angel Angelino of AS Roma – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan vs AS Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between AC Milan and AS Roma will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.