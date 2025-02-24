Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AS Roma vs Monza live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AS Roma face Monza in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Niccolo Pisilli of AS Roma
© Niccolo PisilliNiccolo Pisilli of AS Roma

AS Roma will face off against Monza in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, such as the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch AS Roma vs Monza online in the US on Paramount+]

Fresh off their crucial Europa League victory over Porto, AS Roma shift their focus back to Serie A, aiming to strengthen their push for an international cup spot. A win would bring them to 40 points, still trailing city rivals Lazio at 47 but keeping their ambitions alive.

Standing in their way are Monza, who sit at the bottom with just 14 points and desperately need a victory to spark hopes of avoiding relegation. A very interesting duel between two teams with different objectives, but the same need for points.

Advertisement

When will the AS Roma vs Monza match be played?

AS Roma take on Monza in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Monday, February 24. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Gianluca Caprari of AC Monza – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Gianluca Caprari of AC Monza – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

AS Roma vs Monza: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Monza in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AS Roma and Monza will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Stanford GM Andrew Luck sends big warning to the rest of the teams ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season
College Football

Stanford GM Andrew Luck sends big warning to the rest of the teams ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season

Where to watch Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands live in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification
Soccer

Where to watch Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands live in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification

Jason Kelce on Andy Reid's coaching in Super Bowl LIX with advice for Chiefs
NFL

Jason Kelce on Andy Reid's coaching in Super Bowl LIX with advice for Chiefs

Panthers confirm Bryce Young will lose veteran teammate for 2025 season
NFL

Panthers confirm Bryce Young will lose veteran teammate for 2025 season

Better Collective Logo