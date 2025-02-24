Where to watch AS Roma vs Monza live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AS Roma will face off against Monza in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, such as the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming.

Fresh off their crucial Europa League victory over Porto, AS Roma shift their focus back to Serie A, aiming to strengthen their push for an international cup spot. A win would bring them to 40 points, still trailing city rivals Lazio at 47 but keeping their ambitions alive.

Standing in their way are Monza, who sit at the bottom with just 14 points and desperately need a victory to spark hopes of avoiding relegation. A very interesting duel between two teams with different objectives, but the same need for points.

When will the AS Roma vs Monza match be played?

AS Roma take on Monza in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Monday, February 24. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Gianluca Caprari of AC Monza – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AS Roma vs Monza: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Monza in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AS Roma and Monza will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.