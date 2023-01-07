Milan and Roma will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 17th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will host Roma at San Siro on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 175th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 77 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 52 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 6, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 3-1 win for the Rossoneri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Roma: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Oman: STARZPLAY

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, Sportkanalen, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+