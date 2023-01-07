Milan will host Roma at San Siro on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 175th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 77 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 52 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 6, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 3-1 win for the Rossoneri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Roma: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Milan vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Oman: STARZPLAY
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, Sportkanalen, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+