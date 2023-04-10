Folarin Balogun wants to stay at Arsenal, according to The Sun, the 21-year-old striker has been lighting up the net in Ligue 1 with 19 goals in 31 matches for Reims. Balogun recently scored a penalty kick against Brest in the final minutes, showcasing pressure is not a problem.

Balogun is being courted by the US National team to represent the United States, he was born in New York, but moved to England at an early age where he eventually found himself in the Arsenal youth set up.

Since making his professional debut in 2020, Balogun has played for Middlesbrough and Reims, both times on loan from Arsenal who were reported to be willing to transfer the young striker.

Folarin Balogun wants to stay at Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has only two years left in his Arsenal deal and with interest from clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig, the Gunners may be willing to cash in given the club has talented strikers currently.

The Athletic reports that Balogun does not want another loan but wants to fight for his spot, but given the number of clubs that are interested, Arsenal may have to transfer the player.

Balogun is only behind Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe for the Ligue 1 golden boot. Time will tell what will happen, and how Arsenal readjusts, one thing is for sure Arsenal wins either way if Balogun stays or is transferred.