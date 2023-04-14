According to ESPN’s Fernando Palomo, Al Nassr has set their sights on a former Mexican national team coach to possibly take command of the powerful Saudi club.

Al Nassr is not wasting any time and is on the hunt for their next manager. In a strange dismissal former boss Rudi García left the club by mutual consent. Al Nassr is currently second, only three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad with only two losses on the season.

Rumors about a possible rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Garcia began to surface and an ultimatum of winning their next match or leave was reported as being the final straw for the manager. Garcia leaves the club with a successful record but no titles.

Now according to ESPN’s Fernando Palomo, the powerful Saudi club have a coach in mind and that is former Mexican national team manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino. According to Palomo, Al Nassr wants to move quickly and the former Mexico boss could be their man.

Tata Martino and Mexico

Tata Martino is coming off of head coaching the Mexican national team to poor results, despite a 42-12-12 record the Argentine was criticized for never finding a team that was fluid in attack. Martino also lost two continental titles to the United States in less than a year and failed to get out of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup.

Martin did win a Gold Cup in 2019 but the playing field in Concacaf was incredibly weaker, the USMNT were just coming off of failing to get to the 2018 World Cup and Costa Rica and Canada were also in rebuild mode.

Martino’s last club experience was Atlanta United in MLS, in his two years in charge the club not only played their first match ever, but the Argentine also led the team to the MLS Cup in 2018. Al Nassr is also interested in fellow Argentine Marcelo Gallardo and a reported $100 million move for José Mourinho.