PSG might have had enough of Neymar and his future could be with a big club in the Premier League.

After a very disappointing elimination in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil, Neymar just hasn't been able to recover. Neymar is supposed to be a key partner for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in order for PSG to dominate in Europe once and for all.

However, in the last few weeks, Neymar has disappeared. In the Champions League, the Brazilian was one of the worst players on the field after a 1-0 loss against Bayern in the Round of 16. In Ligue 1, for example, his first game of 2023 facing Strasbourg was disastrous after seeing a red card for simulating a foul.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, PSG might have had enough of Neymar. Read here to find out which could be the amazing destination for the Brazilian player to revive a contender in the Premier League.

PSG are in talks with Chelsea to transfer Neymar

According to a report from Le Parisien, Neymar could be on his way to the Premier League. In this shocking development, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, had a secret meeting with Chelsea's owner, Todd Boehly. The Blues would want Neymar as the leader of their major rebuilding process.

Le Parisien detailed that the meeting took place last Tuesday in Paris and the possible transfer fee for Neymar could be of approximately $65 million. Neymar is 31-years old with an extraordinary career, but he's never played in the Premier League. In Europe, Neymar signed in 2013 with FC Barcelona and four years later he became the highest transfer to date after PSG paid his release clause of almost $236 million.

During the winter transfer window, Chelsea went all-in spending more than $300 million to sign players such as Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile or Mykhaylo Mudryk. Neymar could be their next big splash in a move which would boost the Premier League to unexpected levels.