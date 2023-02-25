River Plate will receive Arsenal this Sunday, February 26 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch River Plate vs Arsenal online on Fanatiz]
The locals seek to reach the highest standings, where at the moment only Lanus are found, the only ones who won their first 4 games. With the victory, he would equalize them at the top, of course waiting for what the "Granates" do in their game against Racing.
On Arsenal's side, they are in a very delicate situation. Not only are they almost in last place, but they also rank very poorly in the relegation averages. They need to score points as they have only scored 1 out of 12 possible. They know it won't be easy, but they hope to complicate River.
River Plate vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:15 PM
Brazil: 7:15 PM
Canada: 5:15 PM
Croatia: 11:15 PM
Israel: 12:15 AM (February 26)
Italy: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 10:15 PM
Serbia: 11:15 PM
Switzerland: 11:15 PM
United States: 5:15 PM (ET)
River Plate vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TNT Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fanatic Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: Mola TV, SportItalia
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+