River Plate will face Arsenal for Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate will receive Arsenal this Sunday, February 26 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch River Plate vs Arsenal online on Fanatiz]

The locals seek to reach the highest standings, where at the moment only Lanus are found, the only ones who won their first 4 games. With the victory, he would equalize them at the top, of course waiting for what the "Granates" do in their game against Racing.

On Arsenal's side, they are in a very delicate situation. Not only are they almost in last place, but they also rank very poorly in the relegation averages. They need to score points as they have only scored 1 out of 12 possible. They know it won't be easy, but they hope to complicate River.

River Plate vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Canada: 5:15 PM

Croatia: 11:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (February 26)

Italy: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 11:15 PM

Switzerland: 11:15 PM

United States: 5:15 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fanatic Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Mola TV, SportItalia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+

