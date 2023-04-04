Defensor Sporting’s striker was feeling a “bit heavy” and had to go to the bathroom to take a “load” off and continue in his team’s victory over Racing.

Just when you think you have heard it all, something new always pops up, a strange set of circumstances occurred in Uruguay in the Torneo Apertura match between Defensor Sporting and Racing of Montevideo in the Uruguayan league.

Defensor’s striker Adrián “Rocky” Balboa, 29, yes that’s his nickname, was feeling stomach pains during the first half. The player was feeling so uncomfortable he asked the referee during the match how much time was left, the uncomfortable feeling got to be so much Balboa had no choice, he had to leave the match and “attend” to his problem.

At around the 36 minute of the first half Balboa asked the match official if he could use the bathroom, the referee gave the okay as long as Balboa requested to reenter the match like a injured player would. Balboa’s description of the events is eye raising.

Uruguayan soccer player uses the bathroom during game

"I had been asking the ref about the time and every time I asked only a little bit had passed. (Santiago) Mouriño asked me what was wrong with me, and I told him that I couldn't take it anymore. The last time I asked the ref he told me that it was 36 minutes and I asked him if I could go to the bathroom because my belly hurt, he said yes, but ask to request to come back in", Balboa confessed to Uruguayan radio after the match.

"I got to the locker room and luckily the matter was quick, I had time to clean myself, flush, everything… Marcelo (Méndez) asked me what was wrong with me, and I told him I was going to soil myself."

"I made a run and my belly hurt; I couldn't play. When I came back, Mouriño told me: 'Now you're lighter’, Balboa laughed. When asked if he felt that way all day the striker mentioned, “In my house things were also quite similar and it must be that because I take care of myself with food and even more so on game day."

Defensor would go on to win their game 1-0 with a 54-minute goal by Balboa, “La Viola” sit second behind famed Peñarol who defeated arch rivals Nacional on the weekend.