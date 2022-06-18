Few events like this during the year and few are the lucky fans to watch so many stars in a single game. Big names in each position accompanied by two legends.

Ronaldinho is the only player who is able to pick up the phone and call any soccer player in the world and say "Look, I'm putting together a big game with stars, do you want to play?" and no one would refuse R10's call. Not even the national managers are capable of call for so many stars in such a short time.

Roberto Carlos is another big name that can persuade any player to join a big event like this. Both super stars, R10 and RC3, pick the best players available to build their squads.

Most of the players are retired but they are still recognized names in any part of the world such as Cafu, Rivaldo, Carlos 'El Pibe' Valderrama, Hristo Stoichkov, Nani, among others.

Who are the stars of The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3?

All the players are stars, they were or are champions of Europe and other parts of the world, the big names are players who left a mark during their career and others are just beginning their careers.

Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao: Current UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid players.

Cafu and Rafa Marquez: Top notch defender, Cafu won a world cup and Rafa Marquez was a key part of the best Barcelona squad in the early 21st century.

Deco and Rene Higuita: Among the legends of FC Barcelona is Deco, Iniesta's predecessor, and on the other hand Rene Higuita the famous scorpion-kick goalkeeper.

Patrick Kluivert and Ryan Babel: One is a veteran who was part of the Netherlands national team and the other is a well-known soccer player from the same country who also played with the national team and Liverpool.

Apart from the soccer players, other celebrities will also be part of the event, including Chad Ocho Cinco (NFL), Steve Nash (NBA), Jimmy Butler (NBA), Leandro Barbosa (NBA), among others. Check the full rosters in the article below.