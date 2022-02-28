Santos Laguna take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón. The home team is inspired after winning their first game and achieving a good streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Santos Laguna finally won a game in the second phase of Liga MX against Cruz Azul in what was a tough game from the beginning but where Santos Laguna scored the first goal in the 5th minute and did not score another goal, to win the game, until the 94th minute.

Pumas UNAM have not known what it is to lose for three weeks, the current winning streak of Pumas is made up of a victory against Leon 2-1 at home and two draws, one against Atlas and another recently against Club America.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Wednesday, March 2 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón. The visitors know that the home team are in a good moment after a victory, but the home team still have a dismal losing record and it is unlikely that they can win at home.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

