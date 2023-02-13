A very important source in Saudi Arabia confirmed to Bolavip that Lionel Messi is on the radar of Club World Cup runner up Al -Hilal and meetings have already taken place to sign the World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi is still a wanted man, the FIFA World Cup player of the tournament, and World Cup winning captain will be entertaining offers once his contract expires with PSG in the summer. Messi has been rumored to already have big time interest from Major League Soccer and a possible return to PSG.

After Messi’s brother made some damning remarks about Barcelona and the current situation to resign the Argentine, all signs point to a new home for Lionel Messi if he leaves PSG.

Now according to a firsthand source who spoke with Bolavip, Al-Hilal is going to do “whatever it takes” to bring Lionel Messi over and boost the Saudi Super League even more after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sources confirms Al -Hilal interested in signing Lionel Messi

The source in question is very close to the two parties, PSG and Al-Hilal, and confirmed that Nasser Khulaifi, PSG’s President and Turki al Sheikh, Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, held a meeting in Qatar to discuss the possible arrival of Messi to the club. The phrase “willing to do whatever it takes” was mentioned as a clear sign that Messi could land one of the biggest contracts of all-time.

Al- Hilal has been in the public eye after more than holding their own against UEFA Champions League champion and current FIFA Club World Cup winners Real Madrid. Al- Hilal is coached by one of the more accomplished coaches in Argentine soccer history, Ramon Diaz and has fellow Argentine Luciano Vietto in the squad.

A possible “bidding war” could result between Al- Hilal and Major League Soccer, after reports also surfaced that Messi is not looking to resign with PSG and entertain other offers. MLS, who recently signed a deal with Apple TV, has long been rumored to make a play for Messi in an attempt to increase subscribers for the new MLS League Pass around the world.

For Messi, now 35 and showing no signs of slowing down, it’s an opportunity to reevaluate his career as to what he does next. A contract from Al- Hilal may look similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo signed earlier this year, a MLS move could have various major components, like the one the league structured for David Beckham in 2006.