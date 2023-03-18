Seattle Sounders take on LAFC at Lumen Field in Seattle for the 2023 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 MLS

Seattle Sounders and LAFC meet in the 2023 MLS. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team wants to win to forget a recent defeat. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Seattle Sounders have won two of the last three games against the Colorado Rapids 4-0 and against Real Salt Lake 2-0, but that winning streak ended with a recent loss against FC Cincinnati 0-1 on the road.

LAFC don't know what it's like to lose in the new 2023 MLS season, they won the first two games of the season against Portland Timbers 3-2 and against New England 4-0, both games were at home.

When will Seattle Sounders vs LAFC be played?

Seattle Sounders and LAFC play for the 2023 MLS on Saturday, March 18 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Visitors want to keep their current winning streak.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS, Seattle Sounders and LAFC at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday, March 18, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.