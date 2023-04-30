Sevilla will play against Girona this Monday, May 1 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Sevilla vs Girona online free in the US on Fubo]
This game faces two teams that have had a fairly similar performance throughout this La Liga season: both were fighting for relegation positions, but they improved a lot in recent games and are now close to the qualification zone at European cups.
On the Girona side, they come from a historic victory against Real Madrid by 4-2. Of course now they are excited to qualify for an international tournament. They have 41 points, the same as Sevilla, who are fighting to qualify for an international tournament, although clearly the goal of the Sevillian team this season is the Europa League.
Sevilla vs Girona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 2)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 2)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 2)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga
Sweden: C More Football, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+