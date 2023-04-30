Sevilla will face Girona in a game valid for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sevilla will play against Girona this Monday, May 1 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Sevilla vs Girona online free in the US on Fubo]

This game faces two teams that have had a fairly similar performance throughout this La Liga season: both were fighting for relegation positions, but they improved a lot in recent games and are now close to the qualification zone at European cups.

On the Girona side, they come from a historic victory against Real Madrid by 4-2. Of course now they are excited to qualify for an international tournament. They have 41 points, the same as Sevilla, who are fighting to qualify for an international tournament, although clearly the goal of the Sevillian team this season is the Europa League.

Sevilla vs Girona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 2)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 2)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga

Sweden: C More Football, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+

